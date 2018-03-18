The Latest: Another explosion reported in bomb-wary Austin - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

The Latest: Another explosion reported in bomb-wary Austin

(Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP). A bomb detecting unit walks along a street near the scene of an explosion, Sunday, March 18, 2018, in Austin, Texas.
(Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP). A police vehicle blocks a road leading to the scene of an explosion, Sunday, March 18, 2018, in Austin, Texas.

  Another explosion injures 2 in Austin; cause unclear

    Another explosion injures 2 in Austin; cause unclear

    Sunday, March 18 2018 11:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 03:25:04 GMT
    Sunday, March 18 2018 11:38 PM EDT2018-03-19 03:38:32 GMT
    (Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP). FBI agents work the scene of an explosion in Austin, Texas, Sunday, March 18, 2018. At least a few people were injured in another explosion in Texas' capital late Sunday, after three package bombs detonated earlier this month in other parts of the city killed two people and injuring two others.
    At least two people injured in another explosion in Texas' capital after three package bombs that detonated earlier this month in other parts of the city killed two people and injuring two others.
    At least two people injured in another explosion in Texas' capital after three package bombs that detonated earlier this month in other parts of the city killed two people and injuring two others.More >>

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - The Latest on (all times local):

9:58 p.m.

Another explosion has been reported in Austin, Texas, and emergency officials were responding to early reports of two men injured.

Austin-Travis County Emergency Management Services tweeted Sunday night that an explosion in southwest Austin had injured two men in their 20s. There were preliminary reports of two possible explosions, but officials later tweeted that only one had been confirmed so far.

There was no immediate word on what caused the explosion. Police urged people living nearby to stay in their homes.

The new blast was far from eastern parts of the city where three package bombs exploded earlier this month - killing two people and injuring two others. Authorities have offered rewards of $115,000 for information leading to an arrest in the package bomb cases.

___

3:30 p.m.

Austin police say the reward for information leading to the arrest of whoever is responsible for three explosions that have killed two people and injured two others has risen by $50,000 to now total $115,000.

Interim Police Chief Bryan Manley announced the reward boost Sunday as authorities pleaded for help.

Officials believe the bombings this month are related but Manley says investigators don't have a motive or "what the ideology is behind this."

He says more than 500 officers, including federal agents, have conducted 236 interviews in following up 435 leads.

A package bomb exploded at an east Austin home on March 2, killing a 39-year-old man. Two package bombs in other parts of the city exploded last Monday, killing a 17-year-old, wounding his mother and injuring a 75-year-old woman.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

