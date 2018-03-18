China appoints US-trained central banker

By JOE McDONALD
AP Business Writer
BEIJING (AP) - A U.S.-trained economist was appointed Monday to succeed the longtime governor of China's central bank, Zhou Xiaochuan, at a time when the ruling Communist Party is trying to reduce financial risks and surging debt.
The appointment of Yi Gang, a veteran deputy central banker, to head the People's Bank of China was in a slate of promotions approved by China's ceremonial legislature of finance and economic officials as President Xi Jinping tightens control over government.
Also Monday, the National People's Congress endorsed the elevation of Liu He, Xi's economic adviser, to a post as vice premier, where he is expected to oversee economic reform.
The ruling Communist Party is under pressure to control surging debt, defuse mounting trade tensions with Washington and Europe and make the cooling, state-dominated economy more productive. It has promised to open more industries to private and foreign competition but business groups and reform advocates complain Beijing is moving too slowly.
The NPC endorsed the appointment of Zhong Shan to a second term as commerce minister. Liu Kun was named finance minister.
Yi, 60, is well known to foreign investors and foreign regulators as head of China's foreign exchange regulator.
He received his Ph.D. from the University of Illinois and taught at Indiana University. He also has a degree in business administration from Hamline University in Minnesota.
Zhou, who is retiring after a record 15 years in the post, is the most prominent Chinese figure in global finance. At 70, he is well beyond official retirement age but stayed on following the 2012 handover of power to a new generation of leaders under President Xi Jinping in what was seen as an effort to reassure companies and financial markets of stability.
Beijing is trying to rein in surging debt that prompted international ratings agencies to cut its credit rating last year. The Communist Party has declared controlling financial risk a priority this year.
Zhou warned in October that rising debt could have a "severe impact" on the economy but said last week regulators believed they had debt under control.
The central bank governor's formal powers are limited despite the post's high profile. Unlike central banks of other major economies, the People's Bank doesn't make monetary policy. Instead, its mission is to carry out policy made by an official body the identity of whose members is secret.
The People's Bank is widely seen as an advocate of conventional, market-oriented economics.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Authorities said Friday that the cables suspending a pedestrian bridge were being tightened after a "stress test" when the 950-ton concrete span collapsed over traffic, killing at least six people and injuring 10More >>
Authorities said Friday that the cables suspending a pedestrian bridge were being tightened after a "stress test" when the 950-ton concrete span collapsed over traffic, killing at least six people and injuring 10More >>
A doctor says his hospital received 10 injured people - two of them critically - from the pedestrian bridge collapse at a Florida universityMore >>
A doctor says his hospital received 10 injured people - two of them critically - from the pedestrian bridge collapse at a Florida universityMore >>
With the likely demise of Toys R Us, a piece of Americana is disappearingMore >>
With the likely demise of Toys R Us, a piece of Americana is disappearingMore >>
Officials say multiple people have been killed and eight people have been taken to the hospital in the collapse of a bridge at a Florida universityMore >>
Officials say multiple people have been killed and eight people have been taken to the hospital in the collapse of a bridge at a Florida universityMore >>
The Trump administration accused Russia on Thursday of a concerted, ongoing operation to hack and spy on the U.S. energy grid and other critical infrastructureMore >>
The Trump administration accused Russia on Thursday of a concerted, ongoing operation to hack and spy on the U.S. energy grid and other critical infrastructureMore >>
Two unexplained storage tank failures at fertility clinics in Cleveland and San Francisco may have cost hundreds of women and couples their best chance to have childrenMore >>
Two unexplained storage tank failures at fertility clinics in Cleveland and San Francisco may have cost hundreds of women and couples their best chance to have childrenMore >>
A Florida police department has released more 911 calls that offer a glimpse of what students were seeing and hearing during fatal shooting at a high school last monthMore >>
A Florida police department has released more 911 calls that offer a glimpse of what students were seeing and hearing during fatal shooting at a high school last monthMore >>
Now formally facing the death penalty, the suspect in the Valentine's Day school shooting that killed 17 people in Florida is headed for a court appearance on a 34-count indictmentMore >>
Now formally facing the death penalty, the suspect in the Valentine's Day school shooting that killed 17 people in Florida is headed for a court appearance on a 34-count indictmentMore >>
Now formally facing the death penalty, the suspect in the Valentine's Day school shooting that killed 17 people in Florida is headed for a court appearance on a 34-count indictmentMore >>
Now formally facing the death penalty, the suspect in the Valentine's Day school shooting that killed 17 people in Florida is headed for a court appearance on a 34-count indictmentMore >>
Western PA special election: A Trump embarrassment or just a close call?More >>
Western PA special election: A Trump embarrassment or just a close call?More >>