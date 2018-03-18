Japan's February exports, imports grow amid trade war fears - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Japan's February exports, imports grow amid trade war fears

TOKYO (AP) - Japan's exports in February grew 1.8 percent compared to the same month a year ago, according to Ministry of Finance data released Monday.

Worries are growing about a possible trade war over President Donald Trump's 25 percent tariffs on steel and 10 percent on aluminum.

Japan is asking for an exemption.

Exports are expected to grow in coming months, boosted by global economic growth. Japan exports much of its steel to Asia and not the U.S.

Exports grew to 6.46 trillion yen ($61 billion). Japan's imports in February grew 16.5 percent on year also to 6.46 trillion yen ($61 billion), when rounded off, leaving a surplus of 3.4 billion yen ($32 million), the ministry said.

By country, Japan's exports to the U.S. in February grew 4.3 percent.

The European Union has published a list of American products it plans to tax if it is not exempted from the tariffs announced by Trump. Japan has not said anything about retaliation.

In recent decades, Japan has tried to export to a variety of regions, not just the U.S., to avoid the "Japan-bashing" that happened in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Japan is a major steel exporter but it exports more to Asia than to the U.S.

The latest government data, when taking account seasonal adjustments, showed that Japan actually had a trade deficit in February.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Security of state voter rolls a concern as primaries begin

    Security of state voter rolls a concern as primaries begin

    Sunday, March 18 2018 2:25 PM EDT2018-03-18 18:25:02 GMT
    Sunday, March 18 2018 10:56 PM EDT2018-03-19 02:56:11 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato). In this Tuesday, March 13, 2018 photo, Chicago resident Sonja Russell walks up to a voting machine to cast her ballot in Illinois primary elections at the city's new early voting super site in downtown Chicago. In Illinois, at...(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato). In this Tuesday, March 13, 2018 photo, Chicago resident Sonja Russell walks up to a voting machine to cast her ballot in Illinois primary elections at the city's new early voting super site in downtown Chicago. In Illinois, at...
    The attempted hacking of election systems in 21 states two years ago put the focus on the vulnerability of voter registration systems.More >>
    The attempted hacking of election systems in 21 states two years ago put the focus on the vulnerability of voter registration systems.More >>

  • 'Black Panther' tops box office for 5th straight weekend

    'Black Panther' tops box office for 5th straight weekend

    Sunday, March 18 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-03-18 15:34:30 GMT
    Sunday, March 18 2018 10:54 PM EDT2018-03-19 02:54:57 GMT
    (Marvel Studios/Disney via AP, File). FILE - This file image released by Disney and Marvel Studios' shows Chadwick Boseman in a scene from "Black Panther." “Black Panther” has become the first film since 2000’s “Avatar” to top the weekend box office fi...(Marvel Studios/Disney via AP, File). FILE - This file image released by Disney and Marvel Studios' shows Chadwick Boseman in a scene from "Black Panther." “Black Panther” has become the first film since 2000’s “Avatar” to top the weekend box office fi...
    "Black Panther" has become the first film since 2000's "Avatar" to top the weekend box office five straight weekends.More >>
    "Black Panther" has become the first film since 2000's "Avatar" to top the weekend box office five straight weekends.More >>

  • Police: Suspect accused of fatally stabbing 2 men was drunk

    Police: Suspect accused of fatally stabbing 2 men was drunk

    Sunday, March 18 2018 11:44 AM EDT2018-03-18 15:44:53 GMT
    Sunday, March 18 2018 10:48 PM EDT2018-03-19 02:48:32 GMT
    (Joe Ahlquist/The Rochester Post-Bulletin via AP). Emergency personnel respond to the scene of a fatal stabbing Saturday, March 17, 2018, at the Salvation Army Castleview Residence in downtown Rochester, Minn. Police have arrested a man in the multiple...(Joe Ahlquist/The Rochester Post-Bulletin via AP). Emergency personnel respond to the scene of a fatal stabbing Saturday, March 17, 2018, at the Salvation Army Castleview Residence in downtown Rochester, Minn. Police have arrested a man in the multiple...

    Police have arrested a man in the fatal stabbing of two men at a Salvation Army apartment building in downtown Rochester, Minnesota.

    More >>

    Police have arrested a man in the fatal stabbing of two men at a Salvation Army apartment building in downtown Rochester, Minnesota.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly