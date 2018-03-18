'Proactive patrolling' leads to 20+ DWI arrests and more on St. Patrick's Day

A 43-year-old man with prior convictions is back behind bars for allegedly committing burglaries in the Garden District area.More >>
As the celebration after the St. Patrick's Day parade in Baton Rouge took to the bars, police arrested more than 20 people accused of drunk driving.More >>
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) are encouraging boaters to enroll in a boating education course prior to the kickoff of the boating season.More >>
Baton Rouge Police have arrested a man for allegedly shooting and killing his girlfriend Saturday evening.More >>
What to do with all those Mardi Gras beads? Krispy Kreme has an option.More >>
Southwest Airlines says that after the family was removed following a conversation that “escalated,” they were booked on the next flight to their destination.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Authorities say a missing Pennsylvania teenager and a 45-year-old man who frequently signed her out of school without her parents' permission have been located in Mexico, and the man has been arrested.More >>
We are learning more about Tom Benson's last will and testament, a document that appears to make it clear he wanted his third wife Gayle to have full control of his billion-dollar-plus sports empire.More >>
Fourteen people were injured after the second floor of Rogue Water Taphouse collapsed Saturday evening.More >>
