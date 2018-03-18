'Proactive patrolling' leads to 20+ DWI arrests and more on St. Patrick's Day

As the celebration after the St. Patrick's Day parade in Baton Rouge took to the bars, police arrested more than 20 people accused of drunk driving.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported in the hours following Saturday's parade 24 people were arrested for DWI. Officials said there was no checkpoint set up. There was a heavy police presence and all of the stops were made as a result of "proactive patrolling."

Below is a complete breakdown of police results:

DWI arrests: 24

Seatbelt/child restraint violations: 73

Open container violations: 5

Misdemeanor arrests: 15

Felony arrests: 2

Vehicular negligent injuring: 1

