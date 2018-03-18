Seven free boating education courses being held from March 18-24

Information provided by the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries

BATON ROUGE, LA -- The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) are encouraging boaters to enroll in a boating education course prior to the kickoff of the boating season.

LDWF will be participating in the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA) Spring Aboard-Take a Boating Education Course campaign by providing seven free boating education courses across the state from March 18-24.

Developed by NASBLA, and produced under a grant administered by the U.S. Coast Guard, the annual Spring Aboard campaign informs and motivates boaters to prepare for the boating season by providing information on how to enroll in a boating knowledge or skills based education course. The campaign emphasizes enrollment in courses verified as meeting the national boating knowledge or skill standard.

“Spring Aboard week is the perfect reminder and opportunity for anyone that needs to get boating certified before the spring and summer boating seasons,” said Major Rachel Zechenelly, Louisiana’s state boating law administrator. “The classes are free of charge and bring valuable boating safety information for every boating student regardless of experience level.”

Boating education courses are mandatory for anyone in Louisiana born after Jan. 1, 1984 who operates a motorboat over 10 horsepower. To register for an LDWF boating education course please visit www.wlf.louisiana.gov/boating/courses.

LDWF implemented Louisiana’s safe boating education program in 2003 and since that time have certified over 100,000 boaters.

U.S. Coast Guard statistics indicate that of the accidents where the level of operator education was known, 80 percent of boating deaths occurred on boats where the boat operator had never received boating education instruction.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is charged with managing and protecting Louisiana’s abundant natural resources. For more information, visit us at www.wlf.la.gov. To receive email alerts, signup at http://www.wlf.la.gov/signup.