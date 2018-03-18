Ditch the plastic beads, get free Krispy Kreme

What to do with all those Mardi Gras and St. Patrick's Day beads? Krispy Kreme has an option.

If you bring 12 pounds or more of beads to the Krispy Kreme located at 5504 Plank Road, you'll get a dozen glazed doughnuts for FREE. However, you'll have to redeem them at a later date.

The beads will be taken to the Mardi Gras Recycle Center, which operates a year-round business that employs 80 people with intellectual disabilities.

"Employees, along with an army of volunteers, sort, band, repackage and sell beads to carnival riders," states a press release. "This past Mardi Gras, Arc sorted and packaged approximately 300,000 pounds of beads and is now in the process of collecting for next year’s parades."

In the past, the task of sorting has been completed by the Arc of Baton Rouge. However, that facility is still recovering from the 2016 flood and is unable to take beads this year.

You can bring your beads to the store on March 19 and 20 from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m.. After that, you'll have to find space in your closet to pack away all those throws.

