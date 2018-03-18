'Black Panther' tops box office for 5th straight weekend - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

'Black Panther' tops box office for 5th straight weekend

(Marvel Studios/Disney via AP, File). FILE - This file image released by Disney and Marvel Studios' shows Chadwick Boseman in a scene from "Black Panther." “Black Panther” has become the first film since 2000’s “Avatar” to top the weekend box office fi... (Marvel Studios/Disney via AP, File). FILE - This file image released by Disney and Marvel Studios' shows Chadwick Boseman in a scene from "Black Panther." “Black Panther” has become the first film since 2000’s “Avatar” to top the weekend box office fi...
(Ilze Kitshoff/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP, File). FILE - This file image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Daniel Wu, left, and Alicia Vikander in a scene from "Tomb Raider." “Black Panther” has become the first film since 2000’s “Avatar” to t... (Ilze Kitshoff/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP, File). FILE - This file image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Daniel Wu, left, and Alicia Vikander in a scene from "Tomb Raider." “Black Panther” has become the first film since 2000’s “Avatar” to t...

By JAKE COYLE
AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - "Black Panther" has become the first film since 2000's "Avatar" to top the weekend box office five straight weekends.

According to studio estimates Sunday, "Black Panther" grossed $27 million in ticket sales over the weekend, pushing its domestic haul to $605.4 million. Worldwide, "Black Panther" has grossed more than $1.1 billion.

The rebooted "Tomb Raider," starring Alicia Vikander, opened with $23.5 million. That was a modest start for the $90 million film, but "Tomb Raider" is expected to be the top ticket-seller in China over the weekend.

The Christian drama "I Can Only Imagine" blew away expectations to open with $17.1 million. It's about the singer who wrote one of the most popular songs in Christian music.

The gay teen romance "Love, Simon" debuted with $11.5 million.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Winning $457 million Powerball ticket sold in Pennsylvania

    Winning $457 million Powerball ticket sold in Pennsylvania

    Sunday, March 18 2018 10:54 AM EDT2018-03-18 14:54:27 GMT
    Sunday, March 18 2018 11:45 AM EDT2018-03-18 15:45:45 GMT
    If you bought a Powerball ticket in Pennsylvania for Saturday's drawing, you may be holding a piece of paper worth $457 million.More >>
    If you bought a Powerball ticket in Pennsylvania for Saturday's drawing, you may be holding a piece of paper worth $457 million.More >>

  • Police: Gunman kills ex-wife at California mall, wounds self

    Police: Gunman kills ex-wife at California mall, wounds self

    Saturday, March 17 2018 7:34 PM EDT2018-03-17 23:34:17 GMT
    Sunday, March 18 2018 11:37 AM EDT2018-03-18 15:37:47 GMT
    Shoppers at a Southern California mall ran into stores and out the exits after authorities say a gunman shot and killed one person and then turned the gun on himself. (Source: KCAL/KCBS/CNN)Shoppers at a Southern California mall ran into stores and out the exits after authorities say a gunman shot and killed one person and then turned the gun on himself. (Source: KCAL/KCBS/CNN)

    Shoppers at a Southern California mall ran into stores and out the exits after authorities say a gunman shot and killed one person and then turned the gun on himself.

    More >>

    Shoppers at a Southern California mall ran into stores and out the exits after authorities say a gunman shot and killed one person and then turned the gun on himself.

    More >>

  • Michigan shipwreck hunters find schooner that sank in 1873

    Michigan shipwreck hunters find schooner that sank in 1873

    Saturday, March 17 2018 2:54 PM EDT2018-03-17 18:54:00 GMT
    Sunday, March 18 2018 11:37 AM EDT2018-03-18 15:37:39 GMT
    Michigan shipwreck hunters have found the remains of a schooner that sank in Lake Michigan in 1873.More >>
    Michigan shipwreck hunters have found the remains of a schooner that sank in Lake Michigan in 1873.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly