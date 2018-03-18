From the First Alert Weather Team

On a mobile device? Click here to watch LIVE.

Showers and thunderstorms will become more widespread and intense as we work through the morning to around lunchtime. One or two storms could be on the strong to possibly severe side with damaging winds and hail the main concerns.

The majority of the WAFB viewing area is under a Marginal Risk for severe weather. Showers and thunderstorms will dissipate as we move into the mid afternoon with a lull in activity lasting into the early evening.

A second wave of thundershowers is expected to arrive by mid to late evening Sunday. A few lingering light showers will be possible early Monday before drier air begins to filter in during the day Monday. A cold front arrives late Monday into early Tuesday resulting in a big cool down for the first official day of Spring Tuesday.

Temperatures will stay cooler than normal through Thursday. Friday will begin to warm up and that warm up continues into next weekend.

CLICK HERE for more weather news.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.