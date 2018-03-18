Teen, man who often got her out of school located in Mexico

(Allentown Police Department via AP). FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Allentown, Pa., Police Department shows Amy Yu, left, and Kevin Esterly. On Saturday, March 17, 2018, authorities said the missing Pennsylvania teenager and the 45-...

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say a missing Pennsylvania teenager and a 45-year-old man who frequently signed her out of school without her parents' permission have been located a popular Mexican resort city, and the man has been arrested.

The Allentown Morning Call reports U.S. and Mexican authorities found Kevin Esterly and 16-year-old Amy Yu in Playa del Carmen on Saturday. They are being returned to the U.S.

Esterly was taken into custody and will face a charge of interference with the custody of a child when he arrives in Pennsylvania.

The newspaper reports police have told Amy's mother her daughter was found unharmed.

Esterly and Amy had been missing since March 5. Police issued a missing person alert and filed a warrant for Esterly's arrest.

They believe the teen went willingly with him.

Information from: The Morning Call, http://www.mcall.com

