UK lawmaker says Facebook misled Parliament over leaked data

LONDON (AP) - The head of the British Parliament's media committee says Facebook misled lawmakers by downplaying the risk of users' data being shared without their consent.

Conservative legislator Damian Collins says he will ask Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg or another executive to appear before his committee, which is investigating disinformation and "fake news."

Collin says Facebook has "consistently understated" the risk of data leaks and given misleading answers to the committee.

He said Sunday that "someone has to take responsibility for this. It's time for Mark Zuckerberg to stop hiding behind his Facebook page."

Collins also accused the head of data firm Cambridge Analytica of lying. Alexander Nix told the committee last month that his firm had not received data from a researcher accused of harvesting millions of Facebook users' personal information.

