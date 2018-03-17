Missouri evens series against No. 16 LSU

Information provided by LSUsports.net communications graduate assistant Alissa Cavaretta.

BATON ROUGE— The Missouri baseball team recorded eight runs in the top of the eighth inning to even the series against the No. 16 LSU baseball team with a 12-6 win Saturday night in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

Missouri improved to 15-4 overall and improved to 1-1 in Southeastern Conference action. With the loss, LSU dropped to 13-7 and 1-1 in the league.

LSU and Missouri conclude the series at 2 p.m. CT Sunday in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. The game will be available online only through the SEC Network+, which is accessible through Watch ESPN and the Watch ESPN app.

Missouri starter Michael Plassmeyer improved to 3-0 on the season after holding LSU to two runs on five hits, struck out eight and walked one in seven innings of work.

Junior right-hander Caleb Gilbert (2-1) limited Missouri to two runs on seven hits in 4.2 innings of work. He also recorded four strikeouts and one walk.

For a full report from LSUsports.net, click here.