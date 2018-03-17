BREAKING: Woman found shot and stabbed inside of Annette St. home

One woman was shot and killed Saturday evening, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.More >>
Junior Sarah Finnegan secured two perfect 10.0 scores in the same meet for the first time in her career and the third time in school history to lead the second-ranked LSU gymnastics team to a team score of 198.125, Saturday afternoon at the Maravich Center.More >>
There was no shortage of Irish flare Saturday, as the annual St. Patrick's Day parade rolled through Baton Rouge.More >>
They thought they were getting into an UBER car, but they ended up having to file a police report instead.More >>
The No. 24-ranked and sixth-seeded LSU women’s basketball team fell to the No. 11 seed Central Michigan Chippewas in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.More >>
Fourteen people were injured after the second floor of Rogue Water Taphouse collapsed Saturday evening.More >>
State officials say two days before a catastrophic bridge collapse in Miami, an engineer left a voicemail saying some cracking had been found at one end of the span.More >>
We are learning more about Tom Benson's last will and testament, a document that appears to make it clear he wanted his third wife Gayle to have full control of his billion-dollar-plus sports empire.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Multiple agencies are on the scene of an illegal cockfighting ring in Sevier County, just north of DeQueen.More >>
