BREAKING: Woman found shot and stabbed inside of Annette St. home

One woman was shot and killed Saturday evening, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

The victim, a 29-year-old female, was found inside of her home on Annette Street at around 4:50 p.m. Saturday.

Police say the victim appeared to have been shot and stabbed.

This is an ongoing investigation. Police say the motive behind this homicide is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information about this is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

