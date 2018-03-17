Boyfriend arrested for allegedly shooting, killing of girlfriend - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Boyfriend arrested for allegedly shooting, killing of girlfriend inside home

Louis Howard, 30 (Source; EBRSO) Louis Howard, 30 (Source; EBRSO)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Baton Rouge Police have arrested a man for allegedly shooting and killing his girlfriend Saturday evening.

Officials say that Louis Howard, 30, was arrested Saturday night for shooting and killing his girlfriend, 29-year-old Bianca Queen. Queen was found insider her home yesterday on Annette Street around 4:50 p.m. Police say she was suffering from stab and gunshot wounds.

Queen was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner.

Sunday, Police confirmed that Howard was her boyfriend.

Howard was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count of second-degree murder.

Police say this investigation remains ongoing.

