Boyfriend arrested for allegedly shooting, killing of girlfriend inside home

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) are encouraging boaters to enroll in a boating education course prior to the kickoff of the boating season.More >>
Baton Rouge Police have arrested a man for allegedly shooting and killing his girlfriend Saturday evening.More >>
A 43-year-old man with prior convictions is back behind bars for allegedly committing burglaries in the Garden District area.More >>
What to do with all those Mardi Gras beads? Krispy Kreme has an option.More >>
A 23-year-old correctional officer is facing criminal charges for allegedly trying to bring contraband into the prison.More >>
Southwest Airlines says that after the family was removed following a conversation that “escalated,” they were booked on the next flight to their destination.More >>
Just before a female student had an aggressive encounter with a coyote and one bit a 5-year-old, a student took video of a coyote stalking behind a family on campus.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Conway parents were arrested for unlawful neglect of a child after their baby was allegedly thrown from his car seat, according to a police report from Horry County Police. 20-year-old Juliana Biggerstaff and 22-year-old Jacob Lowman were arrested on Thursday after a complainant called police. Officers responded to a residence on Woodwinds Drive in Conway on March 14. Upon arrival, officers located a baby boy with a “visible injury to the top of his h...More >>
Fourteen people were injured after the second floor of Rogue Water Taphouse collapsed Saturday evening.More >>
