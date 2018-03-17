LSU gymnastics sets records on Senior Night

Information provided by LSUsports.net Assistant Communications Director, Brandon Barrio.

BATON ROUGE- Junior Sarah Finnegan secured two perfect 10.0 scores in the same meet for the first time in her career and the third time in school history to lead the second-ranked LSU gymnastics team to a team score of 198.125, Saturday afternoon at the Maravich Center.

The Tigers improved to 15-1 on the season and extended their streak of scores with a 197 or higher to 35, which ties the NCAA gymnastics record. LSU’s win in front of more than 11,000 fans also moved the program’s record to 34-0 over the last five season inside the PMAC.

Finnegan shared the all-around title with sophomore Kennedi Edney with a score of 39.700. Finnegan anchored both the Tigers’ bars and beam lineups with a perfect 10.0. She became the third gymnast in school history to earn a perfect score on bars. The Lee’s Summit, Missouri native now owns career-high scores of 10 on bars, beam and floor.

LSU set and tied multiple school records Saturday afternoon with the Tigers’ bars lineup posting a 49.750 for the best in school history. The score exceeded the previous record of 49.725 set earlier this season. LSU has now set six of the best 10 bars scores in school history this season.

“It was a great way to end a fabulous regular season,” head coach D-D Breaux said. “We were extremely excited about the crowd and enthusiasm in the arena today. This is truly a team with a lot of heart and pride in the traditions that they have established and the traditions that are held at LSU. The things that this team has achieved and this senior class has achieved is second to none. I can’t say enough positive things.”

Tigers Post 49.350 in Opening Rotation

Myia Hambrick and Edney totaled scores of 9.90 in the fifth and sixth spot to anchor the Tigers’ vault score of 49.350 and win the event titles. Lexie Priessman put up a 9.875 and Sarah Edwards earned a 9.85. Finnegan opened the afternoon with a 9.825.

Bars Bests School Record Anchored with Finnegan’s 10

The LSU bars lineup lit up the PMAC with a 49.750 in the second rotation. Freshman Sami Durante opened things up with a 9.875 and Hambrick followed with a career-high 9.975. In the final half of the lineup, Edney scored a 9.925, Priessman tied her career high with a 9.975 and Finnegan anchored with the perfect score.

For more information from LSUSports.net, click here.