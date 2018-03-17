From the First Alert Weather Team

Rain activity will begin to wind down over the next few hours. One or two storms could linger into the early evening.

At least one weather model is hinting at some activity reemerging nearer the state line a little after midnight. This accounts for ongoing t-storms in Central East Texas moving into the local area overnight.

The northern half of the WAFB viewing area will be under a Marginal Risk for severe weather Sunday. Sunday won't be a complete washout though.

Showers and t-storms will be most numerous during the early afternoon and again by late evening. Both times one or two storms will have a chance at being strong to severe with damaging winds and hail the main concerns.

If you are planning to be out early Sunday morning watch out for some patchy fog. Fog should lift by late morning hours. Highs look to reach 80° again early Sunday afternoon. A few lingering showers will be possible early Monday.

Drier air will begin to move in by Monday afternoon. Highs Monday could reach the mid 80°s in some spots. A dry cold front will pass late Monday bringing a cool down just in time for the first day of Spring Tuesday.

Temperatures will drop below normal through Friday. The area will also remain dry. By next weekend, a few afternoon stray showers will be possible as temperatures and humidity levels climb.

