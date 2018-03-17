SLIDESHOW: 2018 St. Patrick's Day parade rolls through Baton Rouge

There was no shortage of Irish flare Saturday, as the annual St. Patrick's Day parade rolled through Baton Rouge.More >>
They thought they were getting into an UBER car, but they ended up having to file a police report instead.More >>
The No. 24-ranked and sixth-seeded LSU women’s basketball team fell to the No. 11 seed Central Michigan Chippewas in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.More >>
A funeral is being held Saturday, March 17 for the fallen Zachary Police officer and veteran firefighter, Christopher Lawton, who is being remembered by city officials as "a double hero."More >>
Rescue Rehome Repeat of South Louisiana is having a pet adoption event on St. Patrick's Day to try and help some fur babies find a forever home.More >>
State officials say two days before a catastrophic bridge collapse in Miami, an engineer left a voicemail saying some cracking had been found at one end of the span.More >>
Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard is closed between Bay and Broughton Streets, with officials advising for people to avoid the area. MLK Blvd is closed between Bay St and Broughton St. - Avoid the area. — Chatham EMA (@ChathamEMA) March 17, 2018 Stay with WTOC as we work to bring updates to this developing story. Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.More >>
We are learning more about Tom Benson's last will and testament, a document that appears to make it clear he wanted his third wife Gayle to have full control of his billion-dollar-plus sports empire.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Lunch is on Little Caesars - and the now-defeated Virginia Cavaliers.More >>
