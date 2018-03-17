2018 St. Patrick's Day parade rolls through Baton Rouge - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

SLIDESHOW: 2018 St. Patrick's Day parade rolls through Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

There was no shortage of Irish flare Saturday, as the annual St. Patrick's Day parade rolled through Baton Rouge.

The parade kicked off at Hundred Oaks at Acadian Thruway and wrapped up several hours later on Perkins Road.

Of course, all of the floats featured an Irish theme. 

