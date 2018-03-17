Lady Tigers fall to Central Michigan in opening round

Information provided by LSUsports.net's Chase Wales, Communications Student Assistant.

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 24-ranked and sixth-seeded LSU women’s basketball team fell to the No. 11 seed Central Michigan Chippewas in the first round of the NCAA Tournament by a score of 78-69 at St. John Arena Saturday.

The Lady Tigers fell to 19-10 with the loss while Central Michigan improved to 29-4.

Chloe Jackson led the Lady Tigers in scoring with 24 points, adding three rebounds and three assists. Ayana Mitchell pitched in with 16 points and nine rebounds. Raigyne Louis added 13 points, eight rebounds, six assists and three steals in her final game as a Lady Tiger.

