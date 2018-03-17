Suspect identified after 4 students robbed at knife point by fake Uber driver

They thought they were getting into an UBER car, but they ended up having to file a police report instead.

Just before 3 a.m. on Friday, March 17, four LSU students ordered an UBER to pick them up from the Tigerland area. An unknown white man pulled up in a silver sedan and identified himself as their driver. The man was later identified by police as Austin Ragusa, 23, of Pride. Ragusa then reportedly drove the students to the North Residential College Dorms.

“The students believed they were getting into an UBER car that they had ordered, and requested that the driver bring them to Residential College, North,” Ernie Ballard, media relations spokesperson for LSU, said.

When they arrived at their destination, the driver reportedly told them he was not an UBER driver, but rather he was a taxi driver and they owed him money. The students then say they began to argue with Ragusa, who got out of the vehicle and brandished a knife at them.

“The students gave the individual a small amount of cash, which the driver took, then the driver brandished a knife and demanded more money from the students,” Ballard added. “All the students were able to get out of the vehicle, without injury, and the suspect fled the scene.”

Officials were able to get surveillance footage from Fred's Bar in Tigerland, which showed Ragusa's car entering the parking lot around 1:20 a.m. Ragusa can then be seen parking his car and walking around Fred's and Reggie's. Detectives were able to get a clear photo of Ragusa from the surveillance footage, and the victims were able to positively identify him.

Ragusa is wanted for aggravated assault.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

