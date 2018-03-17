Mistaken UBER ends with 3 LSU students robbed at knifepoint

They thought they were getting into an UBER car, but they ended up having to file a police report instead.

At roughly 3:00 a.m. on Friday, March 16, three LSU students ordered an UBER to pick them up from the Tigerland area. An unknown white man pulled up in a sedan and they assumed that was their driver.

“The students believed they were getting into an UBER car that they had ordered, and requested that the driver bring them to Residential College, North,” Ernie Ballard, media relations spokesperson for LSU, said.

When they arrived at their destination, the driver reportedly told them he was not an UBER driver, but rather he was a taxi driver and they owed him money.

“The students gave the individual a small amount of cash, which the driver took, then the driver brandished a knife and demanded more money from the students,” Ballard added. “All the students were able to get out of the vehicle, without injury, and the suspect fled the scene.”

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

