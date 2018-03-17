From the First Alert Weather Team

On a mobile device? Click here to watch LIVE.

You'll have to dodge raindrops for your weekend plans. Neither day will be a complete washout so don't outright cancel your plans, but Sunday looks to be the "wetter" of the two days.

Today expect scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms primarily during the mid afternoon hours. Severe weather is not expected, but one or two storms could cause frequent lightning and gusty winds.

Rain activity will decrease by evening. Temperatures will be very mild reaching 80° briefly.

Early Sunday morning will see patchy fog and a few passing light showers. Rain coverage and intensity looks to pick up as we move towards lunchtime. It's at this time that rain coverage will be most widespread. Scattered thundershowers will then be possible through mid afternoon into Sunday evening.

A Marginal Risk for severe weather is in place near the state line into Southwest Mississippi for Sunday afternoon and night. Damaging winds and hail the size of quarters are the primary concerns. Severe weather is not guaranteed and shouldn't be too intense or widespread if it does happen.

The last remaining showers will exit on Monday. Three day rain totals will be very manageable with most receiving around 0.5". A few localized spots could receive up to 1-2".

A cold front arrives just in time for the first day of Spring Tuesday. Temperatures will go from 80°s Monday to the 60°s Tuesday.

The area will remain dry Tuesday through Friday with the cooler than normal temperatures hanging on until the following weekend.

