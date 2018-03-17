Malaysia's leader says Rohingya not just a Myanmar issue

(William West/Pool Photo via AP). Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, center in the background, and Defense Minister Ryamizard Ryacudu, center right at back, meets with Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop, front left, and Defense Minister M...

SYDNEY (AP) - Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak says the displacement of Rohingya Muslims is no longer solely a domestic issue for Myanmar, as Southeast Asian nations signed a counterterrorism cooperation agreement at a regional leaders' conference.

Najib made his comments on Saturday at a meeting of the 10 members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations that is being hosted by Australia. The meeting has been marked by protests against Myanmar.

In a rare departure from the grouping's policy of non-interference in the affairs of fellow member nations, Najib said Rohingya fleeing from alleged persecution are a prime target for radicalization from the Islamic State group.

Leaders signed the memorandum of understanding on counterterrorism, at a time of increased risk due to militants fleeing Islamic State losses in the Middle East.

