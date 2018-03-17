Facebook bans Trump-affiliated data firm Cambridge Analytica - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Facebook bans Trump-affiliated data firm Cambridge Analytica

By the Associated Press
Associated Press

Facebook is suspending Cambridge Analytica, a data-analysis firm that worked for the Trump campaign, while it investigates whether the company held onto improperly obtained user data after telling Facebook it had deleted the information.

The social network said in a blog post that the firm violated its policies by receiving user data from a Facebook app created by a University of Cambridge professor.

But while Cambridge Analytica certified in 2015 that it had destroyed the wayward data, Facebook said, the social network received reports "several days ago" that not all the data was deleted.

Cambridge Analytica claims to build psychological profiles based on personal details from millions of Americans that can categorize individual voters. The company has surfaced on several occasions in probes of 2016 Russian election interference.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Vatican convicts ex-Guam archbishop accused of abuse

    Vatican convicts ex-Guam archbishop accused of abuse

    Friday, March 16 2018 8:33 AM EDT2018-03-16 12:33:43 GMT
    Saturday, March 17 2018 3:05 AM EDT2018-03-17 07:05:01 GMT
    The Vatican has convicted the former Guam archbishop, who was accused of sexually abusing minors, financial mismanaging the diocese and other charges, and has removed him from office and forbidden him from living...More >>
    The Vatican has convicted the former Guam archbishop, who was accused of sexually abusing minors, financial mismanaging the diocese and other charges, and has removed him from office and forbidden him from living in the U.S. Pacific territory.More >>

  • Michael Flynn campaigns in 1st appearance since guilty plea

    Michael Flynn campaigns in 1st appearance since guilty plea

    Friday, March 16 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-03-17 02:13:35 GMT
    Saturday, March 17 2018 2:42 AM EDT2018-03-17 06:42:21 GMT
    Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn endorsed GOP Congressional candidate Omar Navarro in his first public appearance since pleading guilty to lying to the FBI. (Source: KESQ/CNN)Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn endorsed GOP Congressional candidate Omar Navarro in his first public appearance since pleading guilty to lying to the FBI. (Source: KESQ/CNN)

    Disgraced former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn is campaigning for a Republican congressional candidate in California.

    More >>

    Disgraced former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn is campaigning for a Republican congressional candidate in California.

    More >>

  • APNewsBreak: US demands proof steel is safe in nuke plant

    APNewsBreak: US demands proof steel is safe in nuke plant

    Friday, March 16 2018 1:38 PM EDT2018-03-16 17:38:21 GMT
    Saturday, March 17 2018 2:40 AM EDT2018-03-17 06:40:16 GMT
    The federal government is demanding that the company building a giant nuclear waste treatment plant in Washington state provide records proving that the steel used in the nearly $17 billion project is safe.More >>
    The federal government is demanding that the company building a giant nuclear waste treatment plant in Washington state provide records proving that the steel used in the nearly $17 billion project is safe.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly