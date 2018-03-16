Correctional officer arrested for allegedly smuggling contraband

A 23-year-old correctional officer is facing criminal charges for allegedly trying to bring contraband into the prison.

According to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office, Keland Andre Simmons was arrested and charged with malfeasance in office and introduction of contraband into or upon the grounds of a state correctional facility.

Simmons was an officer at the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

