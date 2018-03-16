Homeowner displaced after raw sewage overtakes floors; city works to fix issue

An autopsy was conducted on the 31-year-old man who was shot and killed by an East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office deputy, and the results were released Friday, March 16.More >>
An autopsy was conducted on the 31-year-old man who was shot and killed by an East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office deputy, and the results were released Friday, March 16.More >>
LSU coach Will Wade is getting his Tigers ready for a Monday second round NIT meeting with Utah on the road, but was still answering questions Friday more than 24 hours after the game about his fiery demeanor before, during and after an 84-76 first round victory over UL-Lafayette at the PMAC. “I'm standing up for LSU. I'm the coach at LSU. I stand up for LSU. I stand up for our fans. I stand up for our people. That's my job. I represent LSU,” ...More >>
LSU coach Will Wade is getting his Tigers ready for a Monday second round NIT meeting with Utah on the road, but was still answering questions Friday more than 24 hours after the game about his fiery demeanor before, during and after an 84-76 first round victory over UL-Lafayette at the PMAC.More >>
A 23-year-old correctional officer is facing criminal charges for allegedly trying to bring contraband into the prison.More >>
A 23-year-old correctional officer is facing criminal charges for allegedly trying to bring contraband into the prison.More >>
Black sludge somehow erupted from the toilet and bathtub Friday afternoon and spewed just about everything imaginable onto nearly every inch of the home.More >>
Black sludge somehow erupted from the toilet and bathtub Friday afternoon and spewed just about everything imaginable onto nearly every inch of the home.More >>
On the first night of SEC play, the LSU baseball team defeated the Missouri Tigers on Friday night at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field, 4-2. LSU moves to 13-6 on the season while Missouri falls to 14-4.More >>
On the first night of SEC play, the LSU baseball team defeated the Missouri Tigers on Friday night at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field, 4-2. LSU moves to 13-6 on the season while Missouri falls to 14-4.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Etowah County Sheriff Todd Entrekin is getting a lot of heat and publicity over how he profits from the inmates food fund in his jail. It's a fact that happens to be legal for him to do so.More >>
Etowah County Sheriff Todd Entrekin is getting a lot of heat and publicity over how he profits from the inmates food fund in his jail. It's a fact that happens to be legal for him to do so.More >>