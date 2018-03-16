Wade defends Wednesday reaction to Ragin Cajuns NIT controversy

LSU coach Will Wade is getting his Tigers ready for a Monday second round NIT meeting with Utah on the road, but was still answering questions Friday more than 24 hours after the game about his fiery demeanor before, during and after an 84-76 first round victory over UL-Lafayette at the PMAC.

“I'm standing up for LSU. I'm the coach at LSU. I stand up for LSU. I stand up for our fans. I stand up for our people. That's my job. I represent LSU,” said Wade in a Friday afternoon media briefing.

LSU (18-14) won against a Ragin Cajuns team that had 27 victories and a Sun Belt Conference regular season championship. The Tigers were a No.3 seed despite finishing below .500 in the SEC, but took issue with Cajuns coach Bob Marlin, who had suggested his team should have been higher than a No.6 seed and should have hosted the first round in-state match-up.

Wade remained fiery on Friday with his assessment of the bitter war of words.

“My job is to put LSU in the best situation for success,” said Wade. “Hopefully they (LSU fans) saw somebody that's willing to fight for them. I haven't been here long, but I like it here. And I like the people here. We've got great people here. I don't like it when our people are attacked," Wade added.

The game with Utah is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. central time on Monday and will be televised on ESPNU.

