No.2 LSU shoots for 34-0 at home on Senior Night Saturday

The final home meet of the season for 2nd-ranked LSU Gymnastics may be starting at 4:00 p.m. on a Saturday, but Tiger fans will expect another winning celebration when it's over.

The Senior Night tribute will see stars like Myia Hambrick and Erin Macadaeg attempt to close out their home careers with a 34-0 mark at the PMAC dating back to 2014, when LSU hosts Arizona.

WATCH RAW INTERVIEWS:

It's the final meet of the regular season for LSU, which has already wrapped up the outright SEC regular season championship.

Next week the Tigers take part in the SEC Gymnastics Championships in St. Louis, Missouri. The same city will host the NCAA Semifinals and the Super Six on April 20-21.

DD Breaux's team has scored at least 197 in 34 consecutive meets going into Saturday's competition with the No.36 Wildcats.

