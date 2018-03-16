Lady Tigers open NCAA Tournament against Chippewas

The 24th-ranked LSU Lady Tigers make their NCAA Tournament debut on Saturday, when they meet the Central Michigan Chippewas in a first round Spokane Regional game at St John Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

Head coach Nikki Fargas said Friday that LSU (19-9) has already accomplished one of its goals by making the NCAA field as a No.6 seed.

"This group has had a great journey. And the opportunity to play in the NCAA Tournament was a goal of ours," said Fargas on Friday.

This will be the first meeting ever between LSU and No.11 seed Central Michigan (28-4). The Chippewas are led by MAC Player of the Year Tinara Moore, who averages 19 points and ten rebounds a game shooting 58 percent from the field. The Lady Tigers feature a solid backcourt, led by senior guard Raigyne Louis.

"It's a blessing to be here," said Louis at the official NCAA news conference the day before the game. "We definitely have the talent. We've just got to come out here and work hard. I want to stay here as long as I can. It's my last tournament."

If the Lady Tigers advance, they'd likely face the home team No.3 seed Ohio State in a second round match-up.

LSU guard Chloe Jackson says the Lady Tigers are well-tested going into the tournament, after finishing fourth in the 14-team SEC.

"I think every night we go against the toughest competition," said Jackson. "I think it's the toughest conference hands down. Any given night in the SEC you never know who's going to bring the 'W' home," Jackson insisted.

ESPN2 will televised both games from Columbus on Saturday.

