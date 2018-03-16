Lady Tigers open NCAA Tournament against Chippewas

Black sludge somehow erupted from the toilet and bathtub Friday afternoon and spewed just about everything imaginable onto nearly every inch of the home.More >>
Black sludge somehow erupted from the toilet and bathtub Friday afternoon and spewed just about everything imaginable onto nearly every inch of the home.More >>
On the first night of SEC play, the LSU baseball team defeated the Missouri Tigers on Friday night at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field, 4-2. LSU moves to 13-6 on the season while Missouri falls to 14-4.More >>
On the first night of SEC play, the LSU baseball team defeated the Missouri Tigers on Friday night at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field, 4-2. LSU moves to 13-6 on the season while Missouri falls to 14-4.More >>
Visitation will be held at Zachary Methodist church on Friday, March 16 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. The burial will be held at in Pride.More >>
Visitation will be held at Zachary Methodist church on Friday, March 16 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. The burial will be held at in Pride.More >>
The 24th-ranked LSU Lady Tigers make their NCAA Tournament debut on Saturday, when they meet the Central Michigan Chippewas in a first round Spokane Regional game at St John Arena in Columbus, Ohio.More >>
The 24th-ranked LSU Lady Tigers make their NCAA Tournament debut on Saturday, when they meet the Central Michigan Chippewas in a first round Spokane Regional game at St John Arena in Columbus, Ohio.More >>
Traffic delays, detours and road closures in the WAFB viewing area.More >>
Traffic delays, detours and road closures in the WAFB viewing area.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
He was expected to retire on Sunday. He now stands to lose the pension he accrued in his nearly two decades with the FBI.More >>
He was expected to retire on Sunday. He now stands to lose the pension he accrued in his nearly two decades with the FBI.More >>
The lead engineer on the bridge project that collapsed at Florida International University left a voicemail alerting a state agency to "cracking" two days before the tragedy.More >>
The lead engineer on the bridge project that collapsed at Florida International University left a voicemail alerting a state agency to "cracking" two days before the tragedy.More >>
Richland County deputies have arrested and charged the younger sister of Charleston church shooter, Dylann Roof.More >>
Richland County deputies have arrested and charged the younger sister of Charleston church shooter, Dylann Roof.More >>
Etowah County Sheriff Todd Entrekin is getting a lot of heat and publicity over how he profits from the inmates food fund in his jail. It's a fact that happens to be legal for him to do so.More >>
Etowah County Sheriff Todd Entrekin is getting a lot of heat and publicity over how he profits from the inmates food fund in his jail. It's a fact that happens to be legal for him to do so.More >>
A young boy who battled through multiple surgeries after being critically injured when a tree limb fell on him during a storm in October of 2012, has passed away, according to his family.More >>
A young boy who battled through multiple surgeries after being critically injured when a tree limb fell on him during a storm in October of 2012, has passed away, according to his family.More >>
Twelve people are facing charges in Alabama and four children have been rescued or identified after a multi-state child exploitation operation.More >>
Twelve people are facing charges in Alabama and four children have been rescued or identified after a multi-state child exploitation operation.More >>
The Erie County Sheriff's Office in Sandusky issued and then canceled an amber alert after 4-year-old D'Quai Hemchak was forcibly removed from a vehicle by his mother, Jennifer Ann Hemchak.More >>
The Erie County Sheriff's Office in Sandusky issued and then canceled an amber alert after 4-year-old D'Quai Hemchak was forcibly removed from a vehicle by his mother, Jennifer Ann Hemchak.More >>
Everyone's arms get tired from time to time, but do yours ever lose power? For one woman, her arm needs to be charged every few hours. Angel Giuffria, an actress and bionics advocate, recently attended the popular South By Southwest Festival (SXSW) in Austin, TX, and encountered an unusual problem.More >>
Everyone's arms get tired from time to time, but do yours ever lose power? For one woman, her arm needs to be charged every few hours. Angel Giuffria, an actress and bionics advocate, recently attended the popular South By Southwest Festival (SXSW) in Austin, TX, and encountered an unusual problem.More >>