High schoolers can now become certified dental assistants

The 24th-ranked LSU Lady Tigers make their NCAA Tournament debut on Saturday, when they meet the Central Michigan Chippewas in a first round Spokane Regional game at St John Arena in Columbus, Ohio.More >>
Traffic delays, detours and road closures in the WAFB viewing area.More >>
Juniors and Seniors and Central High School now have the opportunity to get a jump start on choosing their career.More >>
An autopsy was conducted on the 31-year-old man who was shot and killed by an East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office deputy, and the results were released Friday, March 16.More >>
The Baton Rouge Fire Department held a graduation ceremony Friday for 15 new firefighters who will join several different departments.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
The lead engineer on the bridge project that collapsed at Florida International University left a voicemail alerting a state agency to "cracking" two days before the tragedy.More >>
Etowah County Sheriff Todd Entrekin is getting a lot of heat and publicity over how he profits from the inmates food fund in his jail. It's a fact that happens to be legal for him to do so.More >>
CBS46 is sad to report that Tripp Halstead has died. Tripp was severely injured when a tree limb landed on him in 2012 but kept fighting.More >>
The Erie County Sheriff's Office in Sandusky issued and then canceled an amber alert after 4-year-old D'Quai Hemchak was forcibly removed from a vehicle by his mother, Jennifer Ann Hemchak.More >>
FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.More >>
A child with measles flew into Memphis International Airport on Monday.More >>
A young boy who battled through multiple surgeries after being critically injured when a tree limb fell on him during a storm in October of 2012, has passed away, according to his family.More >>
Crews are responding to multiple fires today throughout the Texas Panhandle.More >>
