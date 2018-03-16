15 new firefighters graduate to join departments in Baton Rouge, Zachary, Plaquemine

The Baton Rouge Fire Department held a graduation ceremony Friday for 15 new firefighters who will join several different departments.

Fifteen recruits from Baton Rouge, along with two from Zachary and one from Plaquemine completed six months of intense training at BRFD's fire academy. Each recruit has now achieved certifications Hazardous Materials Awareness, Hazardous Materials Operations, Firefighter I, Firefighter II, and Fire Equipment Driver Operator. Recruits also completed classes for Emergency Medical Technician.

