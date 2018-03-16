Baker man killed in wreck involving 9 vehicles in St. Landry Parish

Juniors and Seniors and Central High School now have the opportunity to get a jump start on choosing their career.More >>
An autopsy was conducted on the 31-year-old man who was shot and killed by an East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office deputy, and the results were released Friday, March 16.More >>
The Baton Rouge Fire Department held a graduation ceremony Friday for 15 new firefighters who will join several different departments.More >>
A Baton Rouge man is leaving his job, family, and friends behind to backpack across 14 states, and he's doing it all to raise awareness about brain and behavior disorders that plague millions of Americans.More >>
A Baker man was killed Thursday in a multi-vehicle wreck on I-49, reports Louisiana State Police.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Etowah County Sheriff Todd Entrekin is getting a lot of heat and publicity over how he profits from the inmates food fund in his jail. It's a fact that happens to be legal for him to do so.More >>
Weighing in at double the size of an upright piano, a Lexington man set foot on the journey of a lifetime. L.B. (“Little Buddy”) Bonner has never been little in his life.More >>
CBS46 is sad to report that Tripp Halstead has died. Tripp was severely injured when a tree limb landed on him in 2012 but kept fighting.More >>
Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of several brands including Winn-Dixie grocery stores, confirmed Thursday afternoon it is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.More >>
The pickle juice snow cone slush will make its debut at Sonic locations across the country in June.More >>
Birmingham police have released the names of both victims from Wednesday's shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital.More >>
Twelve people are facing charges in Alabama and four children have been rescued or identified after a multi-state child exploitation operation.More >>
Cincinnati police have arrested a 43-year-old Indiana man they say they found passed out behind the wheel of a car after hitting multiple other vehicles.More >>
