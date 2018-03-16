Hacker who turned in Chelsea Manning to FBI dead at age 37 - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Hacker who turned in Chelsea Manning to FBI dead at age 37

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Authorities in Kansas have confirmed the death of the computer hacker who turned in Chelsea Manning to law enforcement for giving thousands of documents to WikiLeaks.

Sedgwick County spokeswoman Kate Flavin said Friday that Adrian Lamo's body was at the morgue in Wichita, but she had no other details about the 37-year-old's death.

Manning, who is transgender and went by Bradley at the time of her arrest, was convicted in 2013 of leaking a trove of classified documents. President Barack Obama commuted her sentence and Manning was released from military prison in May after serving seven years of a 35-year sentence.

Lamo testified that Manning contacted him because of his notoriety in the hacking community.

Lamo was convicted of computer fraud after he was arrested in 2004 for hacking The New York Times and Microsoft.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Veteran Democratic Congresswoman Louise Slaughter dies

    Veteran Democratic Congresswoman Louise Slaughter dies

    Friday, March 16 2018 11:03 AM EDT2018-03-16 15:03:38 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 6:56 PM EDT2018-03-16 22:56:40 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2015 file photo, Rep. Louise Slaughter, D-N.Y., pauses during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. An aide to Slaughter says the 88-year old Democratic congresswoman from upstate New ...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2015 file photo, Rep. Louise Slaughter, D-N.Y., pauses during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. An aide to Slaughter says the 88-year old Democratic congresswoman from upstate New ...
    An aide to Rep. Louise Slaughter says the 88-year old Democratic congresswoman from upstate New York has died.More >>
    An aide to Rep. Louise Slaughter says the 88-year old Democratic congresswoman from upstate New York has died.More >>

  • US says Russian hack did not compromise power grid, plants

    US says Russian hack did not compromise power grid, plants

    Friday, March 16 2018 1:33 PM EDT2018-03-16 17:33:21 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 6:56 PM EDT2018-03-16 22:56:31 GMT
    The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission says a Russian government hacking operation did not compromise operations at any of the nation's commercial nuclear power plants.More >>
    The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission says a Russian government hacking operation did not compromise operations at any of the nation's commercial nuclear power plants.More >>

  • Vatican convicts ex-Guam archbishop accused of abuse

    Vatican convicts ex-Guam archbishop accused of abuse

    Friday, March 16 2018 8:33 AM EDT2018-03-16 12:33:43 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-16 22:55:58 GMT
    The Vatican has convicted the former Guam archbishop, who was accused of sexually abusing minors, financial mismanaging the diocese and other charges, and has removed him from office and forbidden him from living...More >>
    The Vatican has convicted the former Guam archbishop, who was accused of sexually abusing minors, financial mismanaging the diocese and other charges, and has removed him from office and forbidden him from living in the U.S. Pacific territory.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly