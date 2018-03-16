SU breaks ground on new, one-of-a-kind philanthropy center

The Baton Rouge Fire Department held a graduation ceremony Friday for 15 new firefighters who will join several different departments.More >>
A Baton Rouge man is leaving his job, family, and friends behind to backpack across 14 states, and he's doing it all to raise awareness about brain and behavior disorders that plague millions of Americans.More >>
A Baker man was killed Thursday in a multi-vehicle wreck on I-49, reports Louisiana State Police.More >>
District Attorney prosecutor Tony Clayton said he will not be pursuing criminal charges against a West Baton Rouge teacher.More >>
An autopsy was conducted on the 31-year-old man who was shot and killed by an East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office deputy.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Birmingham police have released the names of both victims from Wednesday's shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital.More >>
Richland County deputies have arrested and charged the younger sister of Charleston church shooter, Dylann Roof.More >>
Etowah County Sheriff Todd Entrekin is getting a lot of heat and publicity over how he profits from the inmates food fund in his jail. It's a fact that happens to be legal for him to do so.More >>
Cincinnati police have arrested a 43-year-old Indiana man they say they found passed out behind the wheel of a car after hitting multiple other vehicles.More >>
A young boy who battled through multiple surgeries after being critically injured when a tree limb fell on him during a storm in October of 2012, has passed away, according to his family.More >>
Twelve people are facing charges in Alabama and four children have been rescued or identified after a multi-state child exploitation operation.More >>
Two people have been taken to UAB after being shot in Hayden.More >>
Crews are responding to multiple fires today throughout the Texas Panhandle.More >>
