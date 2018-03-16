SU breaks ground on new, one-of-a-kind philanthropy center

Southern University students will soon have a new option when choosing a degree.

The campus held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Valdry Center for Philanthropy Friday afternoon. The new center will focus on philanthropic studies and non-profit management. Dr. Warren Valdry says Southern will be one of the only Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) to offer the program.

"You will be able to have students coming out with bachelor degrees, masters degrees, and PhD degrees out of Southern University, Louisiana in philanthropic principles. And that doesn't exist in any place other in the country among black schools," said Valdry.

Construction of the Valdry Center for Philanthropy is set to begin immediately. The goal is to be finished within a year.

