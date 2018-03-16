Ombudsman: Kosovo must legalize Serbia's displaced Albanians - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Ombudsman: Kosovo must legalize Serbia's displaced Albanians

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) - Kosovo's ombudsman has urged the government to issue residence papers for ethnic Albanians who have been displaced from neighboring Serbia for "security, social or economic reasons."

A report from the people's advocate said Friday that since 2001, some 3,500 ethnic Albanians from Presevo, Medveda and Bujanovac in southern Serbia have come to Kosovo, but they have no legal status in Kosovo or rights to employment, education or other benefits.

They cannot get any documents from Serbia now because of a 2011 law in which authorities are able to wipe their names out of local registry logs.

Kosovo, a predominantly ethnic-Albanian former Serbian province, declared independence in 2008 from Serbia following a 1998-99 war. Serbia has refused to recognize Kosovo's independence.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • The Latest: Lawsuit, accusations in previous bridge collapse

    The Latest: Lawsuit, accusations in previous bridge collapse

    Friday, March 16 2018 10:43 AM EDT2018-03-16 14:43:46 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 6:39 PM EDT2018-03-16 22:39:51 GMT
    (DroneBase via AP). This photo provided by DroneBase shows the collapsed pedestrian bridge at Florida International University in the Miami area on Thursday, March 15, 2018.(DroneBase via AP). This photo provided by DroneBase shows the collapsed pedestrian bridge at Florida International University in the Miami area on Thursday, March 15, 2018.
    Authorities say there could be more fatalities beyond the six deaths already confirmed in the collapse of a pedestrian bridge at Florida International University in Miami.More >>
    Authorities say there could be more fatalities beyond the six deaths already confirmed in the collapse of a pedestrian bridge at Florida International University in Miami.More >>

  • Pence protesters win free speech fight over St. Pat's parade

    Pence protesters win free speech fight over St. Pat's parade

    Friday, March 16 2018 11:03 AM EDT2018-03-16 15:03:43 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 6:39 PM EDT2018-03-16 22:39:37 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). Vice President Mike Pence, center, and his wife wife Karen Pence, right, welcome Prime Minister Leo Varadkar of Ireland, left, to the U.S. Naval Observatory in Washington, Friday, March 16, 2018.(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). Vice President Mike Pence, center, and his wife wife Karen Pence, right, welcome Prime Minister Leo Varadkar of Ireland, left, to the U.S. Naval Observatory in Washington, Friday, March 16, 2018.
    The American Civil Liberties Union says it's suing the city of Savannah over plans to ban signs in an area of Savannah being secured for Vice President Mike Pence's visit to the city's St. Patrick's Day parade.More >>
    The American Civil Liberties Union says it's suing the city of Savannah over plans to ban signs in an area of Savannah being secured for Vice President Mike Pence's visit to the city's St. Patrick's Day parade.More >>

  • Vatican convicts ex-Guam archbishop accused of abuse

    Vatican convicts ex-Guam archbishop accused of abuse

    Friday, March 16 2018 8:33 AM EDT2018-03-16 12:33:43 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 6:39 PM EDT2018-03-16 22:39:34 GMT
    The Vatican has convicted the former Guam archbishop, who was accused of sexually abusing minors, financial mismanaging the diocese and other charges, and has removed him from office and forbidden him from living...More >>
    The Vatican has convicted the former Guam archbishop, who was accused of sexually abusing minors, financial mismanaging the diocese and other charges, and has removed him from office and forbidden him from living in the U.S. Pacific territory.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly