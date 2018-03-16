Felon sentenced for having fully automatic Uzi machine gun

The Department of Justice announced Friday that a convicted felon from Gonzales has now been sentenced for possessing a fully automatic Uzi machine gun.

Marcus Joshua Luter, 30, has been sentenced by U.S. District Judge John W. deGravelles to 52 months (4.3 years) in federal prison, as well as three years of supervised release after being convicted of possession of firearms by a convicted felon.

Luter was prosecuted due to an undercover operation by the Denham Springs Police Department. Investigators acted on a tip that Luter was interested in finding black market buyers for firearms that he intended to steal from a home. On February 5, 2017, an undercover officer met with Luter at a prearranged location. After wiping down a fully automatic Uzi machine gun and a .308 semi-automatic rifle with a towel, Luter joked he did not want his fingerprints on a weapon.

Luter then sold both weapons to the undercover officer for $3,500 in cash and was subsequently arrested. In September of 2013, Luter has previously been convicted of simple burglary, which is a felony, therefore prohibiting him from having firearms in his possession.

After seeing a local news report, a victim who recognized the firearms reported both as stolen from his home.

"I commend the excellent work of the agents, prosecutors, and victim in this matter, especially the Denham Springs Police Department whose interception of these firearms before they could circulate on the black market may very well have saved lives," said U.S. Attorney Brandon Fremin.

