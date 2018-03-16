N Carolina to take over child welfare office after AP story

(AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek). This March 14, 2018, photo shows the Cherokee County Courthouse in Murphy, N.C. An Associated Press investigation has found that a child protective services agency in western North Carolina illegally removed potentially hundr...

This March 14, 2018 photo shows the Cherokee County Department of Social Services in Murphy, N.C.

Brian Hogan, whose daughter was taken away from them by Cherokee County Dept. of Social Services at his home on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, in Murphy, N.C.

By MITCH WEISS and HOLBROOK MOHR

Associated Press

North Carolina officials will take over a county child welfare agency that illegally removed potentially hundreds of kids from their homes.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said Friday that it will temporarily take over Cherokee County Cherokee County Department of Social Services, starting Monday.

The move comes after an Associated Press investigation revealed Cherokee County child welfare workers were not following state law and getting a judge's approval to remove a child from a biological parent.

Some parents told the AP that social workers in the mountain community forced them to sign the agreements.

One of the parents, Brian Hogan, says social workers threatened to throw him in jail or place his child in foster care if he didn't sign an agreement.

