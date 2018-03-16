N Carolina to take over child welfare office after AP story - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

N Carolina to take over child welfare office after AP story

(AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek). Brian Hogan, whose daughter was taken away from them by Cherokee County Dept. of Social Services at his home on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, in Murphy, N.C. Hogan said the Cherokee County Department of Social Services threaten... (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek). Brian Hogan, whose daughter was taken away from them by Cherokee County Dept. of Social Services at his home on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, in Murphy, N.C. Hogan said the Cherokee County Department of Social Services threaten...
(AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek). This March 14, 2018 photo shows the Cherokee County Department of Social Services in Murphy, N.C. An Associated Press investigation has found that the child protective services agency in western North Carolina illegally remov... (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek). This March 14, 2018 photo shows the Cherokee County Department of Social Services in Murphy, N.C. An Associated Press investigation has found that the child protective services agency in western North Carolina illegally remov...
(AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek). This March 14, 2018, photo shows the Cherokee County Courthouse in Murphy, N.C. An Associated Press investigation has found that a child protective services agency in western North Carolina illegally removed potentially hundr... (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek). This March 14, 2018, photo shows the Cherokee County Courthouse in Murphy, N.C. An Associated Press investigation has found that a child protective services agency in western North Carolina illegally removed potentially hundr...

By MITCH WEISS and HOLBROOK MOHR
Associated Press

North Carolina officials will take over a county child welfare agency that illegally removed potentially hundreds of kids from their homes.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said Friday that it will temporarily take over Cherokee County Cherokee County Department of Social Services, starting Monday.

The move comes after an Associated Press investigation revealed Cherokee County child welfare workers were not following state law and getting a judge's approval to remove a child from a biological parent.

Some parents told the AP that social workers in the mountain community forced them to sign the agreements.

One of the parents, Brian Hogan, says social workers threatened to throw him in jail or place his child in foster care if he didn't sign an agreement.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Families await word on relatives feared crushed by bridge

    Families await word on relatives feared crushed by bridge

    Thursday, March 15 2018 10:53 PM EDT2018-03-16 02:53:18 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 5:16 PM EDT2018-03-16 21:16:31 GMT
    (Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...
    As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>
    As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>

  • The Latest: Company also built replacement Minnesota bridge

    The Latest: Company also built replacement Minnesota bridge

    Friday, March 16 2018 10:43 AM EDT2018-03-16 14:43:46 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 5:15 PM EDT2018-03-16 21:15:58 GMT
    (DroneBase via AP). This photo provided by DroneBase shows the collapsed pedestrian bridge at Florida International University in the Miami area on Thursday, March 15, 2018.(DroneBase via AP). This photo provided by DroneBase shows the collapsed pedestrian bridge at Florida International University in the Miami area on Thursday, March 15, 2018.
    Authorities say there could be more fatalities beyond the six deaths already confirmed in the collapse of a pedestrian bridge at Florida International University in Miami.More >>
    Authorities say there could be more fatalities beyond the six deaths already confirmed in the collapse of a pedestrian bridge at Florida International University in Miami.More >>

  • Judge: 5 other accusers can testify at Bill Cosby's retrial

    Judge: 5 other accusers can testify at Bill Cosby's retrial

    Thursday, March 15 2018 3:52 PM EDT2018-03-15 19:52:49 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 5:14 PM EDT2018-03-16 21:14:49 GMT
    A judge has agreed to let five additional accusers of Bill Cosby testify at his April 2 sexual assault retrial.More >>
    A judge has agreed to let five additional accusers of Bill Cosby testify at his April 2 sexual assault retrial.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly