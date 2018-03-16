Officials warn of deer crossing roads in flood affected areas - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Officials warn of deer crossing roads in flood affected areas

LDWF, DOTD warning motorists to be aware of deer crossing roads in flood affected areas (Source: LDWF) LDWF, DOTD warning motorists to be aware of deer crossing roads in flood affected areas (Source: LDWF)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

State wildlife and transportation officials are warning drivers to watch out for a higher frequency of deer crossing roads and highways due to rising rivers in some parts of the state. 

RELATED: River Stages?

The rising water levels are forcing deer from their normal habitat. They could cross roads and highways more frequently as they seek higher ground, according to a news release from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. In some cases, deer will also try to return to their normal habitat in anticipation of the water levels receding.
 
LDWF reminds the public to not handle deer or fawns. All calls regarding deer or fawns must be handled through the appropriate LDWF regional office. Go to http://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/wildlife-field-offices-and-telephone-numbers for a listing of those offices or contact LDWF Deer Program Manager Johnathan Bordelon at jbordelon@wlf.la.gov or 225-765-2344.

MORE OUTDOORS STORIES:

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.

  • Local/State NewsMore>>

  • Felon sentenced for having fully automatic Uzi machine gun

    Felon sentenced for having fully automatic Uzi machine gun

    Marcus Joshua Luter - mugshot from 2015 (Source: Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)Marcus Joshua Luter - mugshot from 2015 (Source: Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)
    Marcus Joshua Luter - mugshot from 2015 (Source: Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)Marcus Joshua Luter - mugshot from 2015 (Source: Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)

    The Department of Justice announced Friday that a convicted felon from Gonzales has now been sentenced for possessing a fully automatic Uzi machine gun.

    More >>

    The Department of Justice announced Friday that a convicted felon from Gonzales has now been sentenced for possessing a fully automatic Uzi machine gun.

    More >>

  • LA Governor's Mansion to shine a light on MS Awareness Week

    LA Governor's Mansion to shine a light on MS Awareness Week

    (Source: National MS Society website)(Source: National MS Society website)

    Louisiana’s Governor's Mansion will be splashed with orange lights Friday night to recognize Multiple Sclerosis Awareness week.

    More >>

    Louisiana’s Governor's Mansion will be splashed with orange lights Friday night to recognize Multiple Sclerosis Awareness week.

    More >>

  • Caught on camera: Campus fight involving custodian and student

    Caught on camera: Campus fight involving custodian and student

    (Source: viewer video)(Source: viewer video)

    East Baton Rouge Parish School System confirms a custodian and high school student were arrested after a fight captured on cell-phone video.

    More >>

    East Baton Rouge Parish School System confirms a custodian and high school student were arrested after a fight captured on cell-phone video.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly