Officials warn of deer crossing roads in flood affected areas

State wildlife and transportation officials are warning drivers to watch out for a higher frequency of deer crossing roads and highways due to rising rivers in some parts of the state.

The rising water levels are forcing deer from their normal habitat. They could cross roads and highways more frequently as they seek higher ground, according to a news release from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. In some cases, deer will also try to return to their normal habitat in anticipation of the water levels receding.



LDWF reminds the public to not handle deer or fawns. All calls regarding deer or fawns must be handled through the appropriate LDWF regional office. Go to http://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/wildlife-field-offices-and-telephone-numbers for a listing of those offices or contact LDWF Deer Program Manager Johnathan Bordelon at jbordelon@wlf.la.gov or 225-765-2344.

