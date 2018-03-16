LA Governor's Mansion to shine a light on MS Awareness Week

The Louisiana Governor's Mansion will be splashed with orange lights Friday night to recognize Multiple Sclerosis Awareness week, which runs from March 11 through March 17.
Multiple sclerosis (MS) is an unpredictable, often disabling disease of the central nervous system that disrupts the flow of information within the brain, and between the brain and body. That’s according to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
COMMON MS SYMPTOMS
The National MS Society says that no single test can diagnose MS. The medical history, neurologic exam and lab tests help physicians rule out other diseases and confirm the MS diagnosis.
MS Activists say helping others better understand this complex disease is critical to fueling the progress that changes the lives of people affected by MS.
You can sign up to become an MS Activist through the National MS Society.
