Card skimmers found on gas pumps in Albany

Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office officials confirm they've found card skimming devices at a gas station in Albany.

The Financial Crimes Division tracked the devices and located them at the Kangaroo Express in Albany.

"Since September 2017, a total of six credit card skimmers have been been located at this one location off Highway 43 in Albany. Skimmers are placed on the inside of the gas pumps and cannot be detected without opening the gas pump. Suspects usually target the outer side gas pumps that are furthest from the gas station to place skimmers on. Through skimmers, suspects obtain an individual's credit card information and create duplicate credit cards that they can use to conduct unauthorized purchases," said Sheriff Jason Ard.

Activity has been detected on the following dates:

September 11, 2017

February 15, 2018

March 5, 2018

March 13, 2018

"Why this on location? That's what we're looking into. We can tell you that the skimmers were collected as evidence and turned over to the U.S. Secret Service to be analyzed and further investigated. We know that skimmers placed illegally on gas pumps lead to millions of dollars in fraud loss each year due to compromised bank card numbers being used throughout the U.S.," said Ard.

Officials offer the following tips to help avoid being scammed by a skimmer:

When paying for gas, it's better to pay inside with cash or credit

If you pay at the pump with your debit card, you should use the credit option and not enter your PIN

Check your accounts weekly for any suspicious activity or charges you did not authorize

Anyone observing suspicious activity should call LPSO at 225-686-2241 x1.

