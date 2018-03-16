Johnsonville recall: Jalapeno cheddar sausages possibly contaminated

The LSU School of Theatre and Delta Rouge in conjunction with the LSU Student Government will be hosting the Take 4 Film Festival, the annual student Film Festival, in the historic Shaver Theatre, on April 28th, 2018 at 7:30 PM.More >>
Police said they have arrested a woman after an argument resulted in a deadly shooting Sunday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department reported Gezeria Bell, 30, was arrested in connection with the shooting death of Terrance Roddy, also 30.More >>
This piece of land has seen its fair share of history, serving as a meeting spot for soldiers back in the 1800s, that’s according to Sacred Heart Archivist Mary Lee Eggart.More >>
The deadly school shooting in Florida is inspiring new action at the state capitol in Louisiana.More >>
The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office is desperately trying to find a missing man who disappeared on March 7.More >>
