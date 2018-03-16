DA will not pursue criminal charges against teacher accused of shoving student

Louisiana’s Governor's Mansion will be splashed with orange lights Friday night to recognize Multiple Sclerosis Awareness week.More >>
East Baton Rouge Parish School System confirms a custodian and high school student were arrested after a fight captured on cell-phone video.More >>
The first day of Spring 2018 is right around the corner, March 20. Across Louisiana, we’ve already seen an early hint of the annual spring pollen season, with an abnormally high pollen count 15 out of the past 30 days. Baton Rouge is already blanketed with blossoms. Warmer temperatures and frequent showers have contributed to the early spring like landscapes. WAFB Meteorologist Steve Caparotta says don’t count on the rain to wash away the pollen. He says, “Hea...More >>
Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office officials confirm they've found card skimming devices at a gas station in Albany.More >>
Traffic delays, detours and road closures in the WAFB viewing area.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Etowah County Sheriff Todd Entrekin is getting a lot of heat and publicity over how he profits from the inmates food fund in his jail. It's a fact that happens to be legal for him to do so.More >>
CBS46 is sad to report that Tripp Halstead has died. Tripp was severely injured when a tree limb landed on him in 2012 but kept fighting.More >>
Alabama prepares to execute inmate who killed his employer and who asked to die.More >>
A young boy who battled through multiple surgeries after being critically injured when a tree limb fell on him during a storm in October of 2012, has passed away, according to his family.More >>
Birmingham police have released the names of both victims from Wednesday's shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital.More >>
The Miami Herald's Spanish-language paper spoke to the father of 18-year-old Alexa Duran, an FIU student killed in Thursday's collapse.More >>
Jacksonville police have arrested the notorious "Stinky Butt."More >>
Everyone's arms get tired from time to time, but do yours ever lose power? For one woman, her arm needs to be charged every few hours. Angel Giuffria, an actress and bionics advocate, recently attended the popular South By Southwest Festival (SXSW) in Austin, TX, and encountered an unusual problem.More >>
