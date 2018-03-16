Family stunned after police say successful banker shots cops

By JEFFREY COLLINS
Associated Press
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A banker suspected of killing a police officer and wounding three others after a domestic dispute two months ago spent eight years in the Army and had a successful professional career making nearly $86,000 a year.
The burst of unusual violence stunned family, who said they didn't see any signs of looming problems or a violent breakdown.
Authorities have said little about Christian McCall beyond that he ran from his home in York after someone called 911 on Jan. 16 and said he was beating his wife. McCall first shot at a police dog and his handler chasing him in the woods, then a few hours later ambushed three SWAT team members trying to find him, York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said.
McCall was released from a Charlotte, North Carolina, hospital on Thursday and taken to jail. He agreed Friday to be extradited back to York County to face murder, attempted murder and other charges.
Defense attorney Kevin Tulley said McCall had no money to pay him with a house under foreclosure, according to media reports.
McCall's family is "shocked, saddened, and devastated" by what happened and their hearts ache for York County Detective Mike Doty, who was killed, and the three wounded officers, according to a statement released after McCall left the hospital handcuffed in a wheelchair Thursday.
"The Christian McCall we know is a loving Christian, husband of over 20 years, father of two great kids, son, and brother. Chris had a successful career in the banking industry - where he was well liked by his co-workers. He is also a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. So, this tragedy, as we know it, was something uncharacteristic of Chris' past and seemingly promising future," the statement read.
Records obtained by The Associated Press show McCall was making nearly $86,000 a year as a technical team leader at Wells Fargo, according to a 2014 bankruptcy filing.
The main debts listed were the three mortgages on the York home where the couple lived and the Charlotte home they were renting out, according to court records.
McCall left the Army in 1999 with the rank of specialist, according to Army records.
Criminal background checks in North Carolina and South Carolina showed only one blemish - a February 1994 charge of assault on a police officer and resisting arrest.
McCall was staying in a motel when he got into a fight, then shoved the officer trying to arrest him and tried to run away, according to the police report obtained by AP.
The disposition of that case could not be found.
The three officers wounded - York County Sgt. Buddy Brown, York County Sgt. Randy Clinton and York City Police Sgt. Kyle Cummings are all out of the hospital and recovering. They were honored at a recent basketball game in nearby Rock Hill.
Follow Jeffrey Collins on Twitter and see his work on apnews.com
Information from: The Herald, http://www.heraldonline.com
