Bridge shutdown a reminder of cost of aging infrastructure

By DAVID PORTER
Associated Press
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - As a tug of war over funding a multibillion-dollar rail project continue in Washington, the perils facing Northeast Corridor commuters were brought into stark relief again Friday morning when a century-old bridge malfunctioned, suspending train service for hours in and out of New York.
The Portal Bridge just outside Newark became stuck around 4:20 a.m. when workers couldn't get it to realign after performing maintenance work. The bridge is a swing bridge that is opened periodically to allow boats to pass underneath.
One track reopened around 8 a.m., while a second was back in service about 45 minutes later. A power failure contributed to the problem, Amtrak board chairman Tony Coscia said at a meeting for the development corporation overseeing the rail project.
A new bridge is part of the first phase of the Gateway project, along with a new rail tunnel into New York. Local officials have been at loggerheads with the Trump administration over how to foot the estimated $13 billion bill for a project that's critical for service throughout the Northeast Corridor.
Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao told a House committee this week that Trump was actively seeking to kill the tunnel project unless the states commit more money. New York and New Jersey both are seeking low-cost federal loans for half the cost, and federal grants for the other half.
Trump has threatened to veto an entire government-wide spending measure scheduled to be voted on this month if it includes money for the project.
The estimated $1.5 billion bridge replacement project has finished the design and environmental permitting phase and is ready to start construction as soon as funding is available.
Its prospects took a hit recently, however, when the Federal Transit Administration downgraded its rating from medium-high to medium-low, which could make it more difficult to compete with other projects around the country seeking federal dollars.
The Amtrak-owned span carries about 450 trains each day to and from New York.
"You're competing for a limited pool of money in a grant process," interim Gateway Development Corp. chairman John Porcari said Friday. "We believe the downgrade was not justified, and that the additional information that we have been providing makes a strong case for a medium-high rating which will allow the bridge to compete well."
The development corporation has eyed mid-2018 to start construction on the bridge, and mid- to late-2019 for the tunnel. Final environmental approval on the tunnel could come as early as the next few weeks.
Porcari said delaying the bridge start could cost up to $150,000 per day, and delaying the tunnel start could add up to $1.2 million per day to the tab.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Authorities said Friday that the cables suspending a pedestrian bridge were being tightened after a "stress test" when the 950-ton concrete span collapsed over traffic, killing at least six people and injuring 10More >>
Authorities said Friday that the cables suspending a pedestrian bridge were being tightened after a "stress test" when the 950-ton concrete span collapsed over traffic, killing at least six people and injuring 10More >>
A doctor says his hospital received 10 injured people - two of them critically - from the pedestrian bridge collapse at a Florida universityMore >>
A doctor says his hospital received 10 injured people - two of them critically - from the pedestrian bridge collapse at a Florida universityMore >>
With the likely demise of Toys R Us, a piece of Americana is disappearingMore >>
With the likely demise of Toys R Us, a piece of Americana is disappearingMore >>
Officials say multiple people have been killed and eight people have been taken to the hospital in the collapse of a bridge at a Florida universityMore >>
Officials say multiple people have been killed and eight people have been taken to the hospital in the collapse of a bridge at a Florida universityMore >>
The Trump administration accused Russia on Thursday of a concerted, ongoing operation to hack and spy on the U.S. energy grid and other critical infrastructureMore >>
The Trump administration accused Russia on Thursday of a concerted, ongoing operation to hack and spy on the U.S. energy grid and other critical infrastructureMore >>
Two unexplained storage tank failures at fertility clinics in Cleveland and San Francisco may have cost hundreds of women and couples their best chance to have childrenMore >>
Two unexplained storage tank failures at fertility clinics in Cleveland and San Francisco may have cost hundreds of women and couples their best chance to have childrenMore >>
A Florida police department has released more 911 calls that offer a glimpse of what students were seeing and hearing during fatal shooting at a high school last monthMore >>
A Florida police department has released more 911 calls that offer a glimpse of what students were seeing and hearing during fatal shooting at a high school last monthMore >>
Now formally facing the death penalty, the suspect in the Valentine's Day school shooting that killed 17 people in Florida is headed for a court appearance on a 34-count indictmentMore >>
Now formally facing the death penalty, the suspect in the Valentine's Day school shooting that killed 17 people in Florida is headed for a court appearance on a 34-count indictmentMore >>
Now formally facing the death penalty, the suspect in the Valentine's Day school shooting that killed 17 people in Florida is headed for a court appearance on a 34-count indictmentMore >>
Now formally facing the death penalty, the suspect in the Valentine's Day school shooting that killed 17 people in Florida is headed for a court appearance on a 34-count indictmentMore >>
Western PA special election: A Trump embarrassment or just a close call?More >>
Western PA special election: A Trump embarrassment or just a close call?More >>