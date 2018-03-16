Caught on camera: Campus fight involving custodian and student

A high school student and a custodian have been arrested after a fight on a school campus. According to East Baton Rouge Parish School System (EBRPSS), the fight involved a 17-year-old student from Tara High School and an Aramark maintenance worker.

The fight was captured on cell-phone video and is making the rounds on social media. EBRPSS confirms there were not any injuries listed on the school resource officer's report.

EBRPSS said the school has taken disciplinary action. Aramark fired the maintenance worker involved in the fight.

Aramark released a statement Friday morning. “We are appalled by the behavior exhibited by this employee and terminated his employment immediately. We are cooperating fully with the local authorities in their investigation of this incident,” said Karen Cutler, Aramark VP of Communications and Public Affairs.

EDITORIAL NOTE: WAFB has obtained a copy of the video but we are waiting to publish it until officials provide more information regarding the juvenile involved in this incident. We intend to publish the video once those questions have been answered.

