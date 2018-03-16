Caught on camera: Campus fight involving custodian and student

East Baton Rouge Parish School System confirms a custodian and high school student were arrested after a fight captured on cell-phone video.More >>
East Baton Rouge Parish School System confirms a custodian and high school student were arrested after a fight captured on cell-phone video.More >>
A 38-year-old man died early Friday morning after he was hit by a car in St. Helena Parish.More >>
A 38-year-old man died early Friday morning after he was hit by a car in St. Helena Parish.More >>
Kerry Beary's Atomic Pop Shop record store will be moving to North Carolina in June, the local record store announced on social media Thursday afternoon.More >>
Kerry Beary's Atomic Pop Shop record store will be moving to North Carolina in June, the local record store announced on social media Thursday afternoon.More >>
An autopsy was conducted on the 31-year-old man who was shot and killed by an East Baton Rouge Parish deputy.More >>
An autopsy was conducted on the 31-year-old man who was shot and killed by an East Baton Rouge Parish deputy.More >>
Traffic delays, detours and road closures in the WAFB viewing area.More >>
Traffic delays, detours and road closures in the WAFB viewing area.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
At least six people have died as the result of a 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsing Thursday on a major roadway running through the campus of Florida International University in Miami.More >>
At least six people have died as the result of a 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsing Thursday on a major roadway running through the campus of Florida International University in Miami.More >>
Alabama prepares to execute inmate who killed his employer and who asked to die.More >>
Alabama prepares to execute inmate who killed his employer and who asked to die.More >>
Weighing in at double the size of an upright piano, a Lexington man set foot on the journey of a lifetime. L.B. (“Little Buddy”) Bonner has never been little in his life.More >>
Weighing in at double the size of an upright piano, a Lexington man set foot on the journey of a lifetime. L.B. (“Little Buddy”) Bonner has never been little in his life.More >>
A malfunctioning ski lift forced people to evacuate.More >>
A malfunctioning ski lift forced people to evacuate.More >>
Etowah County Sheriff Todd Entrekin is getting a lot of heat and publicity over how he profits from the inmates food fund in his jail. It's a fact that happens to be legal for him to do so.More >>
Etowah County Sheriff Todd Entrekin is getting a lot of heat and publicity over how he profits from the inmates food fund in his jail. It's a fact that happens to be legal for him to do so.More >>
Everyone's arms get tired from time to time, but do yours ever lose power? For one woman, her arm needs to be charged every few hours. Angel Giuffria, an actress and bionics advocate, recently attended the popular South By Southwest Festival (SXSW) in Austin, TX, and encountered an unusual problem.More >>
Everyone's arms get tired from time to time, but do yours ever lose power? For one woman, her arm needs to be charged every few hours. Angel Giuffria, an actress and bionics advocate, recently attended the popular South By Southwest Festival (SXSW) in Austin, TX, and encountered an unusual problem.More >>
Richland County deputies have arrested and charged the younger sister of Charleston church shooter, Dylann Roof.More >>
Richland County deputies have arrested and charged the younger sister of Charleston church shooter, Dylann Roof.More >>
The latest movie in the ‘Avengers’ saga hits theaters on April 27.More >>
The latest movie in the ‘Avengers’ saga hits theaters on April 27.More >>