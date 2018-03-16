Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in St. Helena Parish

A 38-year-old man died early Friday morning after he was hit by a car in St. Helena Parish.

According to the Louisiana State Police, the crash claimed the life of Andre Dewayne Self.

The incident happened at roughly 6:23 a.m. at the intersection of LA 16 and Leonard Chapel Road.

Self was hit as he was walking across the intersection. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Troopers urge pedestrians to maintain a heightened level of awareness while walking near the road," states a press release. "Simple precautions such as wearing reflective materials, avoiding distractions, and walking a safe distance from travel lanes could prevent most pedestrian related crashes."

