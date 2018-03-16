BIGFISH: Louisiana Sportsman Show has everything you need for the outdoors

The Louisiana Sportsman Show in Gonzales is open this weekend at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center. Just about anything you can imagine for the outdoors is here. From equipment to lift heavy objects, to rods for lifting heavy fish, you can find it this weekend!

Sportsman Show owner Tony Taylor says this year's show is the best yet.

“CT we’re so fortunate, not only is this the biggest show in the South but this year it got even bigger,” Taylor said.

You'll find RVs, ATVs, UTVs, ARGOs, and more. As well as boats and we're talking mud, bass, bay, party, pontoon, and ski boats

“All of the manufacturers are here. Every boat brand. Every motor brand. You’re going to end up buying from me because I’m going to cut you the best deal. But they got everything from service drives, bass boats, bay boats, pontoons, it’s all here. Please come see us this weekend. We hope everyone comes out,” said Mike Oncale with Cajun Outboards.

This place has several buildings, dozens of acres, hundreds of booths and just about every product you can imagine if you love the outdoors.There is endless hunting and fishing gear from start to ice chest. And just for fun, you'll find flying dogs, live fishing tips, and trained rattlesnakes.

So come to the Louisiana Sportsman Show where you’ll find everything a sportsman needs. And I’ll be here to share a few hot spots with you.

