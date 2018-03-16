Threats made at Idaho school where puppy was fed to turtle - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Threats made at Idaho school where puppy was fed to turtle

PRESTON, Idaho (AP) - Threats have been made to an Idaho school where a biology teacher was accused of feeding a puppy to a snapping turtle and police in response stepped up school security.

Police Chief Mike Peterson in the small, southeastern town of Preston said Friday the threats were vague but connected to the allegation that the puppy was fed to the turtle March 8 at the junior high school in front of students.

Officers were posted outside the town's schools this week.

There was no school Friday but Peterson said officers may return Monday.

Two parents have said the teacher fed the turtle a sick puppy. The teacher has not been named.

A prosecutor is investigating and Idaho officials seized the turtle Thursday, saying it's an exotic species requiring a permit.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Court to weigh rule that nixed Aaron Hernandez conviction

    Court to weigh rule that nixed Aaron Hernandez conviction

    Friday, March 16 2018 11:53 AM EDT2018-03-16 15:53:22 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 1:57 PM EDT2018-03-16 17:57:05 GMT
    (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia, Pool, File). FILE - In this April 14, 2017, file pool photo, former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez turns to look in the direction of the jury as he reacts to his acquittal for the murder in the 2012 deaths of D...(AP Photo/Stephan Savoia, Pool, File). FILE - In this April 14, 2017, file pool photo, former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez turns to look in the direction of the jury as he reacts to his acquittal for the murder in the 2012 deaths of D...
    Massachusetts' high court will consider whether the state should get rid of a centuries-old legal principle that erased Aaron Hernandez's murder conviction after the former New England Patriots tight end killed...More >>
    Massachusetts' high court will consider whether the state should get rid of a centuries-old legal principle that erased Aaron Hernandez's murder conviction after the former New England Patriots tight end killed himself.More >>

  • Congress demands Pentagon, DOJ investigate child sex assault

    Congress demands Pentagon, DOJ investigate child sex assault

    Friday, March 16 2018 12:43 AM EDT2018-03-16 04:43:07 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 1:56 PM EDT2018-03-16 17:56:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File). FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2018 file photo, a mother whose daughter said she was sexually assaulted during first grade by a classmate at their elementary school on a U.S. military base in Germany, stands in her daughter'...(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File). FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2018 file photo, a mother whose daughter said she was sexually assaulted during first grade by a classmate at their elementary school on a U.S. military base in Germany, stands in her daughter'...
    Congress reacts to Associated Press investigation into sexual assault among children on US military bases, demands Defense and Justice departments explain how they will solve the problem.More >>
    Congress reacts to Associated Press investigation into sexual assault among children on US military bases, demands Defense and Justice departments explain how they will solve the problem.More >>

  • APNewsBreak: US demands proof steel is safe in nuke plant

    APNewsBreak: US demands proof steel is safe in nuke plant

    Friday, March 16 2018 1:38 PM EDT2018-03-16 17:38:21 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 1:56 PM EDT2018-03-16 17:56:57 GMT
    The federal government is demanding that the company building a giant nuclear waste treatment plant in Washington state provide records proving that the steel used in the nearly $17 billion project is safe.More >>
    The federal government is demanding that the company building a giant nuclear waste treatment plant in Washington state provide records proving that the steel used in the nearly $17 billion project is safe.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly