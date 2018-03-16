German economy minister to visit US for trade talks - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

German economy minister to visit US for trade talks

BERLIN (AP) - Germany's economy minister is flying to Washington on Sunday to discuss the looming trade war between Europe and the United States.

Public broadcaster ARD reported Friday that Peter Altmaier planned to meet with high-ranking U.S. officials through Tuesday.

The German government has expressed concern about U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to raise tariffs on foreign-made steel and aluminum.

Trump has repeatedly singled out Germany and its auto exports for possible future duty increases.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Friday that the planned U.S. tariffs breach World Trade Organization rules, but she hopes to resolve the issue through talks.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Attorneys: Mexican man's US charges 'vindictive'

    Attorneys: Mexican man's US charges 'vindictive'

    Friday, March 16 2018 1:38 PM EDT2018-03-16 17:38:51 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 1:38 PM EDT2018-03-16 17:38:59 GMT
    Attorneys for a Mexican man acquitted of murder in a San Francisco shooting are seeking a court order for documents to help them argue his U.S. gun charges are vindictive.More >>
    Attorneys for a Mexican man acquitted of murder in a San Francisco shooting are seeking a court order for documents to help them argue his U.S. gun charges are vindictive.More >>

  • APNewsBreak: US demands proof steel is safe in nuke plant

    APNewsBreak: US demands proof steel is safe in nuke plant

    Friday, March 16 2018 1:38 PM EDT2018-03-16 17:38:21 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 1:38 PM EDT2018-03-16 17:38:58 GMT
    The federal government is demanding that the company building a giant nuclear waste treatment plant in Washington state provide records proving that the steel used in the nearly $17 billion project is safe.More >>
    The federal government is demanding that the company building a giant nuclear waste treatment plant in Washington state provide records proving that the steel used in the nearly $17 billion project is safe.More >>

  • Police improve social media skills, raising worries by media

    Police improve social media skills, raising worries by media

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 2:41 AM EDT2018-03-14 06:41:55 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 1:38 PM EDT2018-03-16 17:38:46 GMT
    (Douglas County, Colo., Sheriffs via AP). In this frame grab from a Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, video on the Twitter feed of the Douglas County, Colo., Sheriffs Department, Sheriff Tony Spurlock speaks to subscribers to explain the incident in which a deputy...(Douglas County, Colo., Sheriffs via AP). In this frame grab from a Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, video on the Twitter feed of the Douglas County, Colo., Sheriffs Department, Sheriff Tony Spurlock speaks to subscribers to explain the incident in which a deputy...

    As more law enforcement agencies improve their social media strategies, some experts worry that it allows police to bypass questions from traditional media.

    More >>

    As more law enforcement agencies improve their social media strategies, some experts worry that it allows police to bypass questions from traditional media.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly