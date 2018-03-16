YOUR TURN: Reduced Bond

This week’s Your Turn segment goes to Daniel Pennywell. Pennywell and dozens of other people went to our Facebook page to express their concerns about the fact that Albert Franklin was out of jail on a reduced bond when police say he committed another crime that killed a Zachary officer. Franklin’s bond on earlier charges was reduced greatly by Judge Trudy White. Here are Pennywell’s thoughts:

I believe in giving individuals second chances, but when someone like Albert Franklin continues to be a danger to the public, there are absolutely no excuses that can be given as to why he isn’t in prison. Judge White has high hopes for the individuals who come before her court, however, it’s time for her to go. People’s lives are in imminent danger due to her unwise decisions. A husband, father and son is now dead and there are no second chances for him. If she wants the best for Baton Rouge, she should retire.

That’s Daniel Pennywell’s turn. Now it’s your turn. To comment on this segment or anything else, visit us on Facebook or send an email to yourturn@wafb.com.

Copyright WAFB 2018. All rights reserved.