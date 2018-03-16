LSU vs Missouri: By the Numbers - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

LSU vs Missouri: By the Numbers

By Kirk Michelet, Producer
No. 16 LSU and No. 24 Missouri start conference play this weekend at Alex Box Stadium.

WEEKEND SCHEDULE:
Friday: 6:30 p.m.
Saturday: 6 p.m. 
Sunday: 2 p.m.

TV: Saturday’s game will be televised on the SEC Network

ONLINE: All three games may be viewed on SEC Network+, accessible at WatchESPN.com and the Watch ESPN app

RECORDS MISSOURI LSU
OVERALL 14-3 12-6
CONFERENCE 0-0 0-0
STREAK W9 W3
HOME 10-1 12-4
AWAY 3-1 0-2
NEUTRAL 1-1 0-1

OFFENSE MISSOURI LSU
BATTING AVG .293 .303
HOME RUNS 12 14
TRIPLES 5 5
DOUBLES 35 42
RUNS/GAME 8.4 7.1
STOLEN BASES 23-30 18-20

Leading hitters for Missouri:
Brian Sharp: .426 batting average, 4 doubles, 1 triple, 3 home runs, 23 RBI
Kameron Misner: .383 batting average, 6 doubles, 3 triples, 3 home runs, 16 RBI

PITCHING MISSOURI LSU
ERA 2.54 4.23
STRIKE OUTS 174 172
WALKS 51 68
BATTING AVG .205 .255
SAVES 4 2

Leading pitchers for Missouri:
Bryce Montes De Oca: 4 starts, 3-0, 1.57 ERA, 31 strikeouts, 11 base on balls 
Michael Plassmeyer: 4 starts, 2-0, 2.88 ERA, 35 strikeouts, 3 base on balls
Andy Toelken: 4 starts, 2-1, 3.92 ERA, 16 strikeouts, 3 base on balls

Nile Ball: 6 appearances out of the bullpen, 1-0, 0.00 ERA, 3 saves, 10.1 innings pitched, 7 strikeouts, 0 base on balls    

