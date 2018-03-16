LSU vs Missouri: By the Numbers

No. 16 LSU and No. 24 Missouri start conference play this weekend at Alex Box Stadium.
WEEKEND SCHEDULE:
Friday: 6:30 p.m.
Saturday: 6 p.m.
Sunday: 2 p.m.
TV: Saturday’s game will be televised on the SEC Network
ONLINE: All three games may be viewed on SEC Network+, accessible at WatchESPN.com and the Watch ESPN app
|RECORDS
|MISSOURI
|LSU
|OVERALL
|14-3
|12-6
|CONFERENCE
|0-0
|0-0
|STREAK
|W9
|W3
|HOME
|10-1
|12-4
|AWAY
|3-1
|0-2
|NEUTRAL
|1-1
|0-1
|OFFENSE
|MISSOURI
|LSU
|BATTING AVG
|.293
|.303
|HOME RUNS
|12
|14
|TRIPLES
|5
|5
|DOUBLES
|35
|42
|RUNS/GAME
|8.4
|7.1
|STOLEN BASES
|23-30
|18-20
Leading hitters for Missouri:
Brian Sharp: .426 batting average, 4 doubles, 1 triple, 3 home runs, 23 RBI
Kameron Misner: .383 batting average, 6 doubles, 3 triples, 3 home runs, 16 RBI
|PITCHING
|MISSOURI
|LSU
|ERA
|2.54
|4.23
|STRIKE OUTS
|174
|172
|WALKS
|51
|68
|BATTING AVG
|.205
|.255
|SAVES
|4
|2
Leading pitchers for Missouri:
Bryce Montes De Oca: 4 starts, 3-0, 1.57 ERA, 31 strikeouts, 11 base on balls
Michael Plassmeyer: 4 starts, 2-0, 2.88 ERA, 35 strikeouts, 3 base on balls
Andy Toelken: 4 starts, 2-1, 3.92 ERA, 16 strikeouts, 3 base on balls
Nile Ball: 6 appearances out of the bullpen, 1-0, 0.00 ERA, 3 saves, 10.1 innings pitched, 7 strikeouts, 0 base on balls
