LSU vs Missouri: By the Numbers

No. 16 LSU and No. 24 Missouri start conference play this weekend at Alex Box Stadium.

WEEKEND SCHEDULE:

Friday: 6:30 p.m.

Saturday: 6 p.m.

Sunday: 2 p.m.

TV: Saturday’s game will be televised on the SEC Network

ONLINE: All three games may be viewed on SEC Network+, accessible at WatchESPN.com and the Watch ESPN app

RECORDS MISSOURI LSU OVERALL 14-3 12-6 CONFERENCE 0-0 0-0 STREAK W9 W3 HOME 10-1 12-4 AWAY 3-1 0-2 NEUTRAL 1-1 0-1

OFFENSE MISSOURI LSU BATTING AVG .293 .303 HOME RUNS 12 14 TRIPLES 5 5 DOUBLES 35 42 RUNS/GAME 8.4 7.1 STOLEN BASES 23-30 18-20

Leading hitters for Missouri:

Brian Sharp: .426 batting average, 4 doubles, 1 triple, 3 home runs, 23 RBI

Kameron Misner: .383 batting average, 6 doubles, 3 triples, 3 home runs, 16 RBI

PITCHING MISSOURI LSU ERA 2.54 4.23 STRIKE OUTS 174 172 WALKS 51 68 BATTING AVG .205 .255 SAVES 4 2

Leading pitchers for Missouri:

Bryce Montes De Oca: 4 starts, 3-0, 1.57 ERA, 31 strikeouts, 11 base on balls

Michael Plassmeyer: 4 starts, 2-0, 2.88 ERA, 35 strikeouts, 3 base on balls

Andy Toelken: 4 starts, 2-1, 3.92 ERA, 16 strikeouts, 3 base on balls

Nile Ball: 6 appearances out of the bullpen, 1-0, 0.00 ERA, 3 saves, 10.1 innings pitched, 7 strikeouts, 0 base on balls

